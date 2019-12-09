I-League 2019-20: Srinagar Airport 'Inoperative', Real Kashmir FC's Next 2 Games Cancelled
Real Kashmir FC's I-League games against Gokulam FC and Churchill Brothers were canceled due to poor weather conditions prevalent in Srinagar.
Real Kashmir (Photo Credit: Twitter)
New Delhi: The upcoming two games of Real Kashmir FC in the ongoing I-League have been cancelled due to poor weather conditions prevalent in Srinagar.
Real Kashmir were scheduled to face Gokulam FC and Churchill Brothers on Thursday and Sunday at the TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground in the city. However, now these two matches stand cancelled as the Srinagar airport is "inoperative" at the moment due to "poor weather conditions".
The Srinagar-based football club started their campaign in the ongoing competition with a 1-1 draw against East Bengal at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium in West Bengal last week. In that game, Gnohere Krizo scored for Real Kashmir while Marcos De La Espada scored for East Bengal.
In last season, Real Kashmir had defied odds to finish a remarkable third with 37 points from 20 games.
Gokulam had reached Bengaluru airport but their connecting flight to Srinagar got cancelled. The team will return to Kozhikode and will prepare for the next match against Mohun Bagan on December 16.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #BoycottPanipat Trends on Twitter After Protest in Rajasthan Over 'Wrong Facts' in Film
- WhatsApp Dark Mode on Android 9.0 to be Tied With Battery Saver Mode
- Steve Harvey Goofed up Costume Winner at Miss Universe 2019 and Internet Had a Déjà Vu Moment
- Sania Mirza's Sister Anam Feels Grateful, Shares Snaps of Her Bridal Shower on Social Media
- Woman Allegedly Stung 'Multiple Times' by Scorpion Aboard United Airlines Flight