Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

I-League 2019-20: Srinagar Airport 'Inoperative', Real Kashmir FC's Next 2 Games Cancelled

Real Kashmir FC's I-League games against Gokulam FC and Churchill Brothers were canceled due to poor weather conditions prevalent in Srinagar.

IANS

Updated:December 9, 2019, 3:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
I-League 2019-20: Srinagar Airport 'Inoperative', Real Kashmir FC's Next 2 Games Cancelled
Real Kashmir (Photo Credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: The upcoming two games of Real Kashmir FC in the ongoing I-League have been cancelled due to poor weather conditions prevalent in Srinagar.

Real Kashmir were scheduled to face Gokulam FC and Churchill Brothers on Thursday and Sunday at the TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground in the city. However, now these two matches stand cancelled as the Srinagar airport is "inoperative" at the moment due to "poor weather conditions".

The Srinagar-based football club started their campaign in the ongoing competition with a 1-1 draw against East Bengal at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium in West Bengal last week. In that game, Gnohere Krizo scored for Real Kashmir while Marcos De La Espada scored for East Bengal.

In last season, Real Kashmir had defied odds to finish a remarkable third with 37 points from 20 games.

Gokulam had reached Bengaluru airport but their connecting flight to Srinagar got cancelled. The team will return to Kozhikode and will prepare for the next match against Mohun Bagan on December 16.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram