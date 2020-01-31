Take the pledge to vote

I-League 2019-20: Struggling Aizawl FC Seek to Revive Campaign against Real Kashmir FC

Aizawl FC host Real Kashmir FC at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in the I-League.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2020, 9:56 PM IST
Aizawl: A struggling Aizawl FC will look to notch up their first win of the season at home when they face Real Kashmir FC in an I-League match here on Saturday.

The former champions are currently languishing at 10th spot with just eight points from one win, five draws and two losses, and they will be desperately looking to revive their campaign with a victory against the visitors from Srinagar.

Aizawl's form at home has been a major concern for coach Stanley Rozario as his side have won just one match here. Moreover, Aizawl have not tasted a win in the last five matches, drawing four and losing one.

Set to play Real Kashmir for the first time this season, Rozario is hoping that his men will find their scoring boots to collect full points on Saturday.

"In the last four games, we went in front but then, we conceded and ended up dropping points. We are creating more goal-scoring chances in the last 15 minutes in every game but that is just a number. In a league as competitive as I-League, you just cannot afford to commit such silly mistakes, as we have been," Rozario said.

Real Kashmir, on the other hand, have had a mixed bag of a season and are placed seventh in the standings with nine points from seven matches. They are coming into Saturday's match with a 2-0 victory against Indian Arrows 2-0 after three winless games.

Asked where do the 'Snow Leopards' look to finish this season, coach David Robertson said, "After seven games and playing catch up with games, we are not focussing on any finish at the moment. Our destiny will be decided around game 14. We are just looking to make sure we win each game that we play.

