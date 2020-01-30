I-League 2019-20: Struggling Chennai City FC Face Tough Task against Leaders Mohun Bagan
Mohun Bagan will travel to Coimbatore to take on Chennai City FC at the Nehru stadium in the I-League.
Mohun Bagan (Photo Credit: I-League)
Coimbatore: Languishing at the ninth place in a disappointing season so far, defending champions Chennai City FC will have a tough task at hand when they face leaders Mohun Bagan in an I-League match here on Friday.
Chennai City were undefeated against Mohun Bagan last season with a 3-1 win at home before snatching a 1-1 away draw in Kolkata. But the story is different this time and a struggling Chennai City have just two wins from seven games as the I-League season approaches its half-way mark.
In contrast, Mohun Bagan are in the midst of a seven-game unbeaten run and have lost just one match out of nine.
The form of the Kolkata giants have been impressive this season with six wins and on top in all key aspects of the game. They have scored maximum goals (17), conceded least (7) and have kept five clean sheets, three more than the next team on that count.
Speaking before the match, Chennai City attacker Adolfo 'Fito' Miranda said he side can still beat a top side like Mohun Bagan.
"I believe the team has had one last defeat after the good away win against Gokulam Kerala where the team had shown much improvement. The beautiful thing about football is that we have a chance again to win against Mohun Bagan and we have shown what we believe in. We hope to give our best and be able to win the match to gradually get closer to the top half of the table," he said.
Head coach Akbar Nawas will be worried about his team's defence which has conceded 12 goals so far. In the previous game against East Bengal which Chennai City lost 0-2, their defenders were under enormous pressure.
Given Mohun Bagan's attacking options in former La Liga striker Baba Diawara, Spanish creative midfielder Joseba Beitia and attacking left-winger Nongdamba Naorem as well as Fran Gonzales, Chennai will have to have a more organised defence line.
Chennai City have bolstered their attacking options, bringing in Swiss forward Jan Mizunga, who made his debut in the East Bengal game and the home side will be hoping he will have a greater impact during Friday' match than he had in the last match.
Mohun Bagan head coach Kibu Vicuna said, "Chennai City are the defending champions. They have a good team, who pass the ball around with good composure. They have a group of good players. It is going to be a very difficult game for us.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rahul Gandhi Comes out in Support of Kunal Kamra After He Gets Banned by Airlines
- Cool New Emojis Are Coming to Your Phone And Are More Inclusive Than Ever Before
- Woman Thanks Dog for Destroying Her Passport to Wuhan Right before Coronavirus Outbreak
- OnePlus Concept One Coming to India on February 8, But It's Only for You to See
- Indian Railways to Use Facial Recognition Despite Backlash Due to Privacy Concerns