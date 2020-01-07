Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

I-League 2019-20: TRAU FC Take on NEROCA FC in First-ever Imphal Derby on the National Stage

TRAU FC will be taking on local rivals NEROCA FC in the I-League's first-ever Imphal Derby.

News18 Sports

Updated:January 7, 2020, 5:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
I-League 2019-20: TRAU FC Take on NEROCA FC in First-ever Imphal Derby on the National Stage
TRAU FC face NEROCA FC (Photo Credit: I-League)

Imphal: Debutants TRAU FC will eye their maiden victory of the season when they lock horns with local rivals NEROCA FC in the first-ever Imphal derby of the I-League here on Wednesday.

TRAU remain rooted to the bottom of the league standings, five games into their debut season but have exhibited sparks of improvement over their last two games against Real Kashmir and Punjab FC.

The duo of Kofi Tetteh and Princewill Emeka has been showing signs of cohesion up front, while the likes of Abhishek Das, Soirasham Sandeep Singh and Patrick Uche are slowly starting to gel at the back. Phalguni Singh has also been hitting his stride in midfield.

Sharing the same ground, there will be no home advantage to bank on for either side.

"NEROCA are very much aware of the ground conditions. There is no advantage but Neroca have been travelling, so they must be tired but as we know, they are a very good side. They will definitely recover and we will have a good match," TRAU FC assistant coach Surmani Singh said.

NEROCA, on the other hand, have found it difficult to get the ground running, with their only victory of this campaign coming way back in the second round against northeast rivals Aizawl FC.

Since then, they have gone on to lose 1-4 at home against East Bengal before playing out draws away from home against Chennai City and Indian Arrows.

Since their promotion to the I-League in 2017, NEROCA have been in the upper half of the league standings and, despite not hitting full throttle yet this season, will be going into the derby as favourites.

Gaty Kouami and Chanso Horam have complemented each other well, while teenage midfielder Khaiminthang Lhungdim had a stunning outing in the last match against the Arrows.

Reflecting on how monumental this fixture is going to be, NEROCA head coach Gift Raikhan said: "We know all the football fans in Manipur are excited. The first Imphal derby is a great platform that Manipur football can use to build on. Everybody couldn't be more excited.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram