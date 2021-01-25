I-League 2020-21: Churchill Brothers SC vs Sudeva Delhi FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the Match, Team News

Churchill Brothers continue to remain undefeated in the I-League 2020-21 so far. As a result, it comes as no surprise that the team are leading the I-League points table with a total of seven points. It is obvious that they will be putting in their all to retain the top position in the series. Presently, they have two wins and a draw to their credit. This also includes the team’s latest win against RoundGlass Punjab by 1-0.

Sudeva Delhi FC, on the other hand, have won, lost and drawn one match each till now. At this point, it is best to say that the team really need to up their game to be able to clinch a good position in the points table of I-League 2020-21. They are at the seventh spot with four points after their latest match ended in a draw. Sudeva Delhi FC had faced Real Kashmir in the January 19 match, which ended with a 1-1 score.

When will the I-League 2020-21 Churchill Brother SC vs Sudeva Delhi FC match start?

The I-League 2020-21 Churchill Brother SC vs Sudeva Delhi FC match will be played on Monday, January 25.

Where will the I-League 2020-21 Churchill Brother SC vs Sudeva Delhi FC match be played?

The match will be played at the Mohun Bagan Ground in West Bengal.

What time will the I-League 2020-21 Churchill Brother SC vs Sudeva Delhi FC match begin?

The I-League 2020-21 Churchill Brother SC vs Sudeva Delhi FC match is scheduled to start at 2:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the I-League 2020-21 Churchill Brother SC vs Sudeva Delhi FC match?

Football enthusiasts can enjoy live telecasts of all the I-League 2020-21 games on 1Sports channel.

How do I watch live streaming of the I-League 2020-21 Churchill Brother SC vs Sudeva Delhi FC match?

The live streaming of all the I-League games will be available on the Facebook page of 1Sports.