I-League 2020-21 Final Round Qualifiers Delhi FC vs Rajasthan United FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch DFC vs RUFC Online and TV Telecast

Rajasthan United FC (RUFC) are all are set to kick off their final round of matches in the I-League Qualifiers 2021 with a clash against high fliers Delhi FC at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Monday, October 18. The game is scheduled to commence at 3:45pm IST.

RUFC qualified for the final round after they gained five points from their three league stage games. Vikrant Sharma’s side finished second in Group A, albeit with an identical record as their group toppers Madan Maharaj FC. They have remained winless in the group stage since their opening day win against Ryntih SC, which was followed by two draws from as many matches.

On the other hand, Delhi FC head into this contest as the form team of the I-League Qualifiers so far, registering four wins from as many matches and scoring 11 goals in the process. The Delhi-based club has been on a roll since their first match of the I-League and their confidence will be bolstered as club captain Anwar Ali, whose dismissal for a straight red card in a substitute appearance against Kenkre FC in their last group match has been rescinded. Surinder Singh’s men will be high on confidence and they would be keen to continue their dominant run in the final round qualifier fixtures as well.

When will the I-League 2021 Delhi FC vs Rajasthan United FC Final Round Qualifiers match start?

The match will be played on Monday, October 18, 2021.

Where is the I-League 2020-21 Delhi FC vs Rajasthan United FC Qualifiers football match being played?

The I-League 2020-21 Delhi FC vs Rajasthan United FC football match will be played at the Bangalore Football Stadium.

What time will the I-League Delhi FC vs Rajasthan United FC Qualifiers 2021 match begin?

The I-League 2021 Delhi FC vs Rajasthan United FC match will commence from 03:45 PM IST onwards.

How to watch Live Streaming of the I-League 2020-21 Delhi FC vs Rajasthan United FC online?

The I-League 2020-21 Delhi FC vs Rajasthan United FC football match will be streamed online live on the official Facebook page of I-League and 1Sports Facebook page.

Where can I watch the I-League 2020-21 Delhi FC vs Rajasthan United FC football match on TV?

The I-League Delhi FC vs Rajasthan United FC match will be telecasted on 1Sport Channel.

