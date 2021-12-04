CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#KatrinaKaif-VickyKaushal#Coronavirus#IPL#Movies
Home » News » Football » I-League 2021-22: Chennai City FC Fail Club Licensing, Kenkre FC Named Replacement
1-MIN READ

I-League 2021-22: Chennai City FC Fail Club Licensing, Kenkre FC Named Replacement

Kenkre FC will play the I-League 2021-22.

Kenkre FC will play the I-League 2021-22.

I-League 2021-22: Kenkre FC replace Chennai City FC in the line-up after the latter fails to comply with club licensing regulations.

Sports Desk

The upcoming 2021-22 season of the I-League will not have Chennai City FC as one of the participating clubs as they failed to comply with the AIFF Club Licensing Regulations despite being given “additional opportunity after assurances from the club including a detailed conference call. The I-League is slated to kick-off in Kolkata from December 26 and the AIFF Committee “wasn’t in an position to give any more opportunities to the club".

Hence, Chennai City FC will not be a part of the upcoming season and Kenkre FC, who finished runners-up in the I-League qualifiers, have been named as the replacement.

On top of being barred from participating in the I-League, AIFF also imposed a FIFA transfer ban on the club, which doesn’t allow them to sign players.

The I-League fixtures will be officially announced soon, AIFF said in its statement.

RELATED NEWS

Currently, the women footballers of the country are in action in Kerala as the Senior Women’s National Football Championship is going on. The quarter-finals of the Championship are set to take place on Sunday (December 5). All the four quarter-finals - Manipur vs Assam, Odisha vs Tamil Nadu, Railways vs Goa and Maharashtra vs Mizoram - will be played on the same day with two of them (Odisha vs Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra vs Mizoram) being played at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode.

The final of the tournament will take place on December 9.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Sports Desk A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sports
Tags
first published:December 04, 2021, 19:46 IST