I-League 2021 Qualifiers, ARA FC vs Kenkre FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch the Online and TV Telecast

ARA FC, who started their I-League Qualifiers campaign with two winless games, will look to topple the Kenkre FC in their next game. While the Ahmedabad-based team did show some character in the first game against Corbett FC, holding them to a draw chasing the 1-0 deficit, the second game was a complete disappointment. The club from Gujarat lost to the mighty Delhi by 2-0.The Ahmedabad Racquet Academy Football Club, the first professional club from Gujarat to feature in the I-League, will face the Kenkre FC next.

Kenkre registered a 2-1 victory in their first game against Kerala United FC. After falling a goal behind, Kenkre FC made a strong comeback and finished the game with a score-line of 2-1 after full time in their first match of the tournament. The two goals were scored by substitute Lester Fernandez and striker Ranjeet Singh. Kenkre FC will hope to continue their good form in their next encounter with ARA FC on Saturday.

Here are the details of when, where, and how to watch the I-League Qualifiers between ARA FC and Kenkre FC live streaming online.

When will the I-League 2021 ARA FC vs Kenkre FC Qualifiers match be played?

The match will be played on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

Where is the I-League 2021 ARA FC vs Kenkre FC Qualifiers football match being played?

The I-League 2021 ARA FC vs Kenkre FC football match is being played at the Bangalore Football Stadium.

What time will the I-League ARA FC vs Kenkre FC Qualifiers 2021 match begin?

The I-League 2021 ARA FC vs Kenkre FC match will commence from 3:45 PM onwards.

How to watch Live Streaming of the I-League 2021 ARA FC vs Kenkre FC online?

The I-League 2021 ARA FC vs Kenkre FC football match will be streamed online live on the official Facebook page of I-League.

Where can I watch the I-League 2021 Kenkre FC vs Kenkre FC football match on TV?

The I-League ARA FC vs Kenkre FC match will not be telecasted.

