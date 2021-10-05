I-League 2021 Qualifiers: Corbett FC vs ARA FC Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch Corbett FC vs ARA FC Telecast, Team News

The second match of day two of the I-League 2021 qualifiers will see debutants Corbett FC and Ahmedabad Racquets Academy FC (ARA FC) square off on Tuesday, October 5. The game will be hosted at Bangalore Football Stadium in Bengaluru at 03:45 PM IST.

Corbett FC are one of seven clubs to make their debut in the ongoing I-League qualifiers 2021 and the Uttarakhand-based team are quite kicked about their prospects of progressing to the I-League 2021-22 season. The team have a good mix of experienced and new young guns like Brian Faria, Naveen Rawat and Rohit Gussain in the squad.

ARA FC, on the other hand, became the first professional football team from Gujarat to feature in the Hero Second Division League. Founded in 2016, the Ahmedabad-based team has climbed up the footballing ladder quickly in the country and they too will be gunning for a win in this tournament and eventually realise their dream of playing in the coveted league.

When will the I-League 2021 Corbett FC vs Ahmedabad Racquets Academy FC match start?

The match will be played on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Where will the I-League 2021 Corbett FC vs Ahmedabad Racquets Academy FC match be played?

The match will be held at the Bangalore Football Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

What time will the I-League 2021 Corbett FC vs Ahmedabad Racquets Academy FC match begin?

The match will kick off at 03:45 pm, IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the I-League 2021 Corbett FC vs Ahmedabad Racquets Academy FC match?

The I-League 2021 qualifiers will not be broadcasted in India.

How to watch live streaming of the I-League 2021 Corbett FC vs Ahmedabad Racquets Academy FC match?

Live streaming of the I-League Qualifiers 2021 fixtures will be on I-League’s official Facebook page.

