I-League 2021 Qualifiers, Corbett FC vs Delhi FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch CFC vs DFC Online and TV Telecast

After their winning start in the hero I-League Qualifiers 2021 against ARA FC, Delhi FC will look to continue their good run in the next game against Corbett FC. Delhi secured all three points in their opening game due to a dominant display in the thumping 3-0 victory against the club from Gujarat. Corbett FC, on the other hand, is yet to win a game in the qualifiers. They started their campaign with a 1-1 draw against ARA FC.

In their second game, the debutant club faced an embarrassing loss at the hands of Kerala United with a 2-0 deficit. After suffering two consecutive losses, Corbett FC needs to rework their combinations to make a comeback and open their account in the group stage of the event. However, it will be a tough task to topple the confident Delhi FC in their encounter on Saturday.

Here are the details of when, where, and how to watch the I-League Qualifiers between Corbett FC and Delhi FC live streaming online.

When will the I-League 2021 Corbett FC vs Delhi FC Qualifiers match be played?

The match will be played on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

Where is the I-League 2021 Corbett FC vs Delhi FC Qualifiers football match being played?

The I-League 2021 Corbett FC vs Delhi FC football match is being played at the Bangalore Football Stadium.

What time will the I-League Corbett FC vs Delhi FC Qualifiers 2021 match begin?

The I-League 2021 Corbett FC vs Delhi FC match will commence from 12:30 PM onwards.

How to watch Live Streaming of the I-League 2021 Corbett FC vs Delhi FC online?

The I-League 2021 Corbett FC vs Delhi FC football match will be streamed online live on the official Facebook page of I-League.

Where can I watch the I-League 2021 Delhi FC vs Delhi FC football match on TV?

The I-League Corbett FC vs Delhi FC match will not be telecasted.

