I-League 2021 Qualifiers, Delhi FC vs ARA FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch DFC vs ARAFC Online and TV Telecast

I-League 2021 Delhi FC vs ARA FC Live Streaming: An exciting fixture has been set as Delhi FC take on ARA FC at the Bangalore Football Stadium from 12:30 PM onwards and each point is crucial as the two sides play in the I-League Second Division Qualifiers, aiming to secure a spot in the I-League first division season. Delhi FC will play their first match in the qualifiers whereas ARA FC have played one match and drew against Corbett FC 1-1. ARA FC’ Vladislav Nuriev scored late to secure a point in a fixture that was not going their way.

Delhi FC, on the other hand, will be eager to get off to a flying start in the qualifiers as they face ARA FC. ARA FC have plenty to study ahead of their match against Delhi FC, who are fresh and ready for the qualifiers. ARA FC could have secured three points in their clash against Corbett FC, however, the strikers failed to convert their chances when mattered. However, the Ahmedabad Racquet Academy (ARA) FC were able to walk away with a point after bringing the fight in the second half and were able to secure the much-needed goal through Nuriev’s strike.

A must watch clash as Delhi FC take on ARA FC and fans here can get the details as to When, Where and How to watch the I-League Qualifiers between Delhi FC and ARA FC live streaming online.

When will the I-League 2021 Delhi FC vs ARA FC Qualifiers match start?

The match will be played on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Where is the I-League 2021 Delhi FC vs ARA FC Qualifiers football match being played?

The I-League 2021 Delhi FC vs ARA FC football match is being played at the Bangalore Football Stadium.

What time will the I-League Delhi FC vs ARA FC Qualifiers 2021 match begin?

The I-League 2021 Delhi FC vs ARA FC match will commence from 12:30 PM onwards.

How to watch Live Streaming of the I-League 2021 Delhi FC vs ARA FC online?

The I-League 2021 Delhi FC vs ARA FC football match will be streamed online live on the official Facebook page of I-League.

Where can I watch the I-League 2021 Delhi FC vs ARA FC football match on TV?

The I-League Delhi FC vs ARA FC match will not be telecasted.

