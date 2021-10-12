I-League 2021 Qualifiers, Delhi FC vs Kerala United Live Streaming: Where to Watch the Online and TV Telecast

Delhi FC is on a roll after their resounding victory against Corbett FC. Delhi handed a depressing 5-1 loss to the Uttarakhand-based club. Sitting comfortably at the top of the group B table, Delhi will now face Kerala United in their third game. Having won both their games, the Delhi-based team is high on confidence more so because of the dominant nature of these victories. Apart from the 5-1 win, Delhi had earlier thrashed the Gujarat-based ARA FC 3-0.

After an upsetting encounter against Kenkre FC in their opening game, Kerala United turned it around in the second game with a 2-0 victory versus Corbett FC. The Arjun Jayaraj-led side has kept their hopes alive to qualify for the mega event and will look to confirm their berth with a win against Delhi FC on Tuesday.

Here are the details of when, where, and how to watch the I-League Qualifiers match between Delhi FC and Kerala United live streaming online.

When will the I-League 2021 Delhi FC vs Kerala United Qualifiers match be played?

The match will be played on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Where is the I-League 2021 Delhi FC vs Kerala United Qualifiers football match being played?

The I-League 2021 Delhi FC vs Kerala United football match is being played at the Bangalore Football Stadium.

What time will the I-League Delhi FC vs Kerala United Qualifiers 2021 match begin?

The I-League 2021 Delhi FC vs Kerala United match will commence from 3:45 PM onwards.

How to watch Live Streaming of the I-League 2021 Delhi FC vs Kerala United online?

The I-League 2021 Delhi FC vs Kerala United football match will be streamed online live on the official Facebook page of I-League.

Where can I watch the I-League 2021 Delhi FC vs Kerala United football match on TV?

The I-League Delhi FC vs Kerala United match will not be telecasted.

