I-League 2021 Qualifiers, FC Bengaluru United and Madan Maharaj FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch FCBU vs MMFC Online and TV Telecast

I-League 2021 Qualifiers, FC Bengaluru United and Madan Maharaj FC Live Streaming: Making their debut in the I-League qualifiers, Madan Maharaj FC will play their first fixture against FC Bengaluru United (FCBU) on Friday, October 8 at the Bangalore Football stadium. FCBU’s first match ended in a 1-1 draw against Rajasthan United FC. The Dharmraj Ravanan-led side will look to dominate the debutant MMFC on their home turf Bengaluru. In the first game, Bengaluru United missed many opportunities to take the lead but head coach Richard Hood expressed their desire to dominate by rectifying their mistakes in Friday’s encounter.

The I-League website has quoted Captain Ravanan, who talked about the mood in the dressing room, and said that the first game did not go as per their expectations. “The focus for the next match is to secure a win, that’s it,” Ravanan said about their encounter on Friday against the Madhya Pradesh-based club. Speaking on the missed chances to convert opportunities, the FCBU captain said, “We played a good match last time around, and now we need to work on finishing off the chances we create and be more clinical going forward.”

Here are the details of when, where, and how to watch the I-League Qualifiers between FC Bengaluru United and Madan Maharaj FC live streaming online.

When will the I-League 2021 FC Bengaluru United vs Madan Maharaj FC Qualifiers match be played?

The match will be played on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Where is the I-League 2021 FC Bengaluru United vs Madan Maharaj FC Qualifiers football match being played?

The I-League 2021 FC Bengaluru United vs Madan Maharaj FC football match is being played at the Bangalore Football Stadium.

What time will the I-League FC Bengaluru United vs Madan Maharaj FC Qualifiers 2021 match begin?

The I-League 2021 FC Bengaluru United vs Madan Maharaj FC match will commence from 3:45 PM onwards.

How to watch Live Streaming of the I-League 2021 FC Bengaluru United vs Madan Maharaj FC online?

The I-League 2021 FC Bengaluru United vs Madan Maharaj FC football match will be streamed online live on the official Facebook page of I-League.

Where can I watch the I-League 2021 Delhi FC vs Madan Maharaj FC football match on TV?

The I-League FC Bengaluru United vs Madan Maharaj FC match will not be telecasted.

