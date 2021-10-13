I-League 2021 Qualifiers, FC Bengaluru United vs Ryntih SC Live Streaming: Where to Watch the Online and TV Telecast

FC Bengaluru United, after playing a close 3-3 draw against debutants Madan Maharaj FC, will now look to regain momentum in their final game of the I-League qualifiers against Ryntih SC on Wednesday, October 13. After playing two consecutive draws in their opening games, the Karnataka-based club would like to take all three points versus the Shillong-based club.

Ryntih SC, on the other hand, have lost all hopes of qualifying for the mega event with 0 points from 2 games. The side, who let win slip through their fingers in their last game against Madan Maharaj FC, will eye to end their campaign on a winning note. Dominating for the entire length of proceedings, Ryntih FC conceded a goal in the dying minutes of the match, after missing several shots at the goal.

Here are the details of when, where, and how to watch the I-League Qualifiers match between FC Bengaluru United and Ryntih SC live streaming online.

When will the I-League 2021 FC Bengaluru United vs Ryntih SC Qualifiers match be played?

The match will be played on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Where is the I-League 2021 FC Bengaluru United vs Ryntih SC Qualifiers football match being played?

The I-League 2021 FC Bengaluru United vs Ryntih SC football match is being played at the Bangalore Football Stadium.

What time will the I-League FC Bengaluru United vs Ryntih SC Qualifiers 2021 match begin?

The I-League 2021 FC Bengaluru United vs Ryntih SC match will commence from 3:45 PM onwards.

How to watch Live Streaming of the I-League 2021 FC Bengaluru United vs Ryntih SC online?

The I-League 2021 FC Bengaluru United vs Ryntih SC football match will be streamed online live on the official Facebook page of I-League.

Where can I watch the I-League 2021 FC Bengaluru United vs Ryntih SC football match on TV?

The I-League FC Bengaluru United vs Ryntih SC match will not be telecasted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.