I-League 2021 Qualifiers, Kenkre Sports vs Corbett FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch the Online and TV Telecast

After winning both their fixtures against Kerala United and ARA FC, Kenkre Sports would want to continue their winning streak in the I-League Qualifiers against Corbett FC. They also ended all hopes of the debutant club from Gujarat ARA FC to qualify. Afzal Noorani in the 14th minute and Yash Mhatre in the 67th minute scored for the Mumbai-based club to ensure a convincing 2-1 victory on Saturday. With this, they have continued their dominance in Pool B of the event.

Corbett FC will have a tough task to topple the Kenkre Sports especially after their depressing defeat against the Delhi FC on Saturday. The Delhi-based club registered a thumping 5-1 victory. While the Uttarakhand-based club did show some perseverance in the opening 45 minutes to contain Delhi, they completely lost the plot in the second half conceding their first goal in the stoppage time of the first half. The goal came after Corbett had taken the lead initially. It was all downhill from there with the club conceding 4 more goals in the second half. With the side now desperate to turn it around, they play their next fixture against the consistent Kenkre sports on Tuesday.

Here are the details of when, where, and how to watch the I-League Qualifiers match between Kenkre Sports and Corbett FC live streaming online.

When will the I-League 2021 Kenkre Sports vs Corbett FC Qualifiers match be played?

The match will be played on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Where is the I-League 2021 Kenkre Sports vs Corbett FC Qualifiers football match being played?

The I-League 2021 Kenkre Sports vs Corbett FC football match is being played at the Bangalore Football Stadium.

What time will the I-League Kenkre Sports vs Corbett FC Qualifiers 2021 match begin?

The I-League 2021 Kenkre Sports vs Corbett FC match will commence from 12:30 PM onwards.

How to watch Live Streaming of the I-League 2021 Kenkre Sports vs Corbett FC online?

The I-League 2021 Kenkre Sports vs Corbett FC football match will be streamed online live on the official Facebook page of I-League.

Where can I watch the I-League 2021 Kenkre Sports vs Corbett FC football match on TV?

The I-League Kenkre Sports vs Corbett FC match will not be telecasted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.