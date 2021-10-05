I-League 2021 Qualifiers: Kerala United FC vs Kenkre FC Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch KUFC vs Kenkre Telecast, Team News

The I-League Qualifiers 2021 got underway on Monday with nine teams from as many states vying for a promotion to compete in the upcoming I-League 2021-22 season. The second match of the qualifiers will see Kerala United FC (KUFC) locking horns with Kenkre Sports (Kenkre) on Tuesday, October 5. All the I-League 2021 qualifying matches will be played at the Bangalore Football Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Kerala United FC will be aiming to join the I-League bandwagon alongside their cross-city rivals and defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC. They will be led by Arjun Jayaraj, as the talented youngster brings the experience of representing their arch-rivals Gokulam in the past couple of seasons (2017-19) with him. Other than the nippy midfielder, Hrishi Dath, Shafeer, Salman and Gabriel Lima, among others will be hoping to get their club over the line and make it to the I-League 2021-22 season.

On the other hand, another club hailing from Mumbai, Kenkre FC have also set their sight to get promoted to the I-League. Founded in 2000 the community-based club has always had the vision to promote youth and now they will be looking to establish their presence at the biggest stage.

Both sides are placed in Group B which also has Corbett FC, ARA FC, and Delhi FC. Whereas FC Bengaluru United, Rajasthan United FC, Madan Maharaj FC, and Ryntih SC comprise Group A clubs. The tournament will take place in a league-cum-knockout format,

The I-League 2021 qualifier match between KUFC vs Kenkre match is scheduled to kick off at 3:45 PM IST.

When will the I-League 2021 Kerala United vs Kenkre Sports match start?

The match will be played on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Where will the I-League 2021 Kerala United vs Kenkre Sports match be played?

The match will be held at the Bangalore Football Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

What time will the I-League 2021 Kerala United vs Kenkre Sports match begin?

The match will kick off at 12:30 pm, IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the I-League 2021 Kerala United vs Kenkre Sports match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live TV telecast of the KUFC vs Kenkre.

How to watch live streaming of the I-League 2021 Kerala United vs Kenkre Sports match?

Fans can live stream the action on the I-League’s official Facebook page.

