I-League 2021 Qualifiers: Rajasthan United FC vs FC Bengaluru United Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch RUFC vs FCBU Telecast, Team News

Rajasthan United FC (RUFC) will look to make two wins in a row in the I-League 2021 Qualifiers when the take on a resurgent FC Bengaluru United (FCBU) on Wednesday, October 6. The game will be played at the Bangalore Football Stadium and is slated to kick off at 03:45 PM IST.

Rajasthan United started their I-League 2021 Qualifiers campaign on a winning note by beating Ryntih SC 3-2, on Monday at the same venue. The debutant team were holding a 3-0 lead even after 70 minutes into the game and they seemed to register a dominant victory before Ryntih SC found back of the net twice in the dying moments of the game. While it gave Rajasthan some tense moments in the final period, however, they emerged as winners in the end.

On the other hand, FC Bengaluru United will be looking to get over the line in their own backyard when they clash against a confident Rajasthan United FC on Wednesday. FCBU will be coming into the I-League Qualifiers after having won their maiden BDFA Super Division this season. And if they succeed, they will be the third club from the Garden City after HAL and Bengaluru FC to make it to the prestigious I-League.

When will the I-League 2021 Rajasthan United FC vs FC Bengaluru United match start?

The match will be played on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

Where will the I-League 2021 Rajasthan United FC vs FC Bengaluru United match be played?

The match will be held at the Bangalore Football Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

What time will the I-League 2021 Rajasthan United FC vs FC Bengaluru United match begin?

The match will kick-off at 03:45 pm, IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the I-League 2021 Rajasthan United FC vs FC Bengaluru United match?

The I-League 2021 qualifiers will not be broadcasted in India.

How to watch live streaming of the I-League 2021 Rajasthan United FC vs FC Bengaluru United match?

Live streaming of the I-League Qualifiers 2021 fixtures will be available on I-League’s official Facebook page.

