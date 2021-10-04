I-League 2021 Qualifiers: Rajasthan United FC vs Ryntih Sports Club Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch RUFC vs Ryntih SC Telecast, Team News

The curtain raiser match of the I-League qualifiers 2021-22 will see two debutant clubs in Rajasthan United FC (RUFC) and Ryntih Sports Club (Ryntih SC) facing each other at the Bangalore Football Stadium in Bengaluru, on Monday, October 4. RUFC made their way to the Qualifiers as a result of winning the Rajasthan state league. The newcomers will be keen to put their best foot forward in the opening fixture. On the other hand, Shillong-based Rynith SC will be the latest club to make it to the I-League qualifiers. Notably, the new club have a relatively young squad and do not have any foreign players in their ranks.

As many as nine teams will compete in matches for a promotion to the upcoming I-League 2021-22 season. Both sides are placed in Group A which also has Madan Maharaj FC, FC Bengaluru United. Whereas Group B comprises of Corbett FC, Kenkre Sports, ARA FC, Kerala United FC and Delhi FC. The I-League qualifying fixtures will have a total of 26 matches, out of which 20 will be played in the group stages. The remaining six matches will be played in the final round which will conclude on October 23. The team that wins the Qualifiers stage will get to compete in the coveted league.

The I-League 2021 qualifier match between RUFC vs Ryntih SC match is scheduled to kick off at 3:45 PM IST.

When will the I-League 2021 Rajasthan United FC vs Ryntih Sports Club FC match start?

The match will be played on Monday, October 4, 2021.

Where will the I-League 2021 Rajasthan United FC vs Ryntih Sports Club FC match be played?

The match will be held at the Bangalore Football Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

What time will the I-League 2021 Rajasthan United FC vs Ryntih Sports Club FC match begin?

The match will kick-off at 03:45 pm, IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the I-League 2021 Rajasthan United FC vs Ryntih Sports Club FC match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live TV telecast of the RUFC vs Ryntih SC.

How to watch live streaming of the I-League 2021 Rajasthan United FC vs Ryntih Sports Club FC match?

Fans can live stream the action on the I-League’s official Facebook page.

