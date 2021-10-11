I-League 2021 Qualifiers, Ryntih SC vs Madan Maharaj FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch the Online and TV Telecast

The Shillong-based Ryntih SC, after facing defeat from Rajasthan United FC in the opening game of the Hero I-League Qualifiers, will look to turn the table around against the Madan Maharaj FC in their second game on Monday. After falling back by 3 goals to 0, Ryntih SC did show some courage and finished the game with 2 goals, giving them confidence for the next fixture. Madan Maharaj FC, on the other hand, played a 3-3 thriller against Bengaluru United.

The debutant club from Madhya Pradesh started with a 2-0 lead, but could not hold on to it with Bengaluru coming back into the game to finish it with a draw with both teams taking one point each.

Here are the details of when, where, and how to watch the I-League Qualifiers match between Ryntih SC and Madan Maharaj FC live streaming online.

When will the I-League Qualifiers 2021 Ryntih SC vs Madan Maharaj FC match be played?

The match will be played on Monday, October 11, 2021.

Where is the I-League Qualifiers 2021 Ryntih SC vs Madan Maharaj FC football match being played?

The I-League 2021 Ryntih SC vs Madan Maharaj FC football match is being played at the Bangalore Football Stadium.

What time will the I-League Qualifiers 2021 Ryntih SC vs Madan Maharaj FC match begin?

The I-League 2021 Ryntih SC vs Madan Maharaj FC match will commence from 3:45 PM onwards.

How to watch Live Streaming of the I-League Qualifiers 2021 Ryntih SC vs Madan Maharaj FC online?

The I-League 2021 Ryntih SC vs Madan Maharaj FC football match will be streamed online live on the official Facebook page of I-League.

Where can I watch the I-League Qualifiers 2021 Ryntih SC vs Madan Maharaj FC football match on TV?

The I-League Ryntih SC vs Madan Maharaj FC match will not be telecasted.

