I League 2022-23: RoundGlass Punjab Register 2-0 Win Over Real Kashmir

RoundGlass Punjab increased their lead at the top to four points following a 2-0 win against Real Kashmir in an I-League match at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium on Friday.

In-form Spaniard Juan Mera curled a free-kick in the first half to score his fifth goal in three games, while Brandon Vanlalremdika added the second just past the hour mark to complete another comprehensive win for RoundGlass Punjab.

Staikos Vergetis’ side remain unbeaten at home with seven wins and a draw.

The difference between the two sides was apparent from the word go. RoundGlass Punjab looked like a well-oiled machine, while Real Kashmir lacked confidence.

Poor link-up play and lack of defensive awareness have been a problem for Real Kashmir over the past few weeks, and it was no different on Friday.

The hosts got their first big chance in the 13th minute after captain Luka Majcen broke free on the right wing and sent a low cross for Vanlalremdika inside the six-yard box.

The Mizo forward had enough time to take a touch to control the ball but was way off the target with his right foot.

Six minutes from half-time, Vanlalremdika was fouled by Richard Agyemang on the edge of the penalty area. The Ghanaian centre-back was shown a yellow card for his challenge, and Juan Mera stood behind the dead ball, ready to display a moment of brilliance.

The Spaniard curled his free-kick around the wall and into the top corner as goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury remained rooted.

Just when a one-goal lead started to look bleak for the hosts, Vanlalremdika doubled the advantage.

In the 62nd minute, Khaiminthang Lhungdim crossed the ball for Majcen at the far post. Real Kashmir’s Jestin George was caught napping as the Slovenian rose above him to head the ball towards the goal. Although goalkeeper Roy Chowdhury managed to save the header, the rebound fell to Vanlalremdika, who tapped the ball into an open net.

