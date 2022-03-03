I-League 2022 March 3 Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Sreenidi Deccan will square off against TRAU on Thursday at Naihati Stadium as I-League returns with a fresh set of games. TRAU are currently sitting at the seventh spot on the table after holding Indian Arrows for a goalless draw in their first game. Meanwhile, Sreenidi Deccan lost their season opener 2-3 at the hands of NEROCA.

The second-placed NEROCA will square off against fifth-placed Gokulam Kerala in their second game at the Kalyani Stadium. Both sides will come into this fixture after winning their tournament opener and will look to continue their winning march.

In the third game of the day, Aizawl FC will lock horns with Mohammedan SC at the Kalyani Stadium. Mohammedan will head into this fixture after winning their first game of the season against Sudeva FC 2-1 while Aizawl lost its opening match versus Real Kashmir 2-3.

The first I-League match on Thursday between Sreenidi Deccan and TRAU begins at 02:00 pm (IST).

Advertisement

Sreenidi Deccan vs TRAU Probable Playing XI:

Sreenidi Deccan Possible Starting XI: Ubaid Kadavath, B. Chhetri, L. Lalchungnunga, Dinesh Singh, M. Salah, M. Mayakkannan, L. Lalromawia, R. Gabriel, S. Muhammed, V. Chhangte, S. Rawat

TRAU Possible Starting XI: A. Gope, B. Samte, C. Roshan Singh, N. Singh, M. Sarif, C. Singh, L. Singh, S. Singh, M. Roger, N. Singh, A. Turaev

Match 2 – NEROCA Vs Gokulam Kerala

The second I-League match on Thursday between NEROCA and Gokulam Kerala begins at 04:30 pm (IST).

NEROCA vs Gokulam Kerala Probable Playing XI:

NEROCA Possible Starting XI: P. Kumar Singh, M. Salam, M. Dhanajoy Singh, K. Manjit Sharma, W. Singh, G. Barretto, M. Kadouh, Y. Singh, H. Namboothiri, S. Mendi, W. Michael

Gokulam Kerala Possible Starting XI: R. Dagar, M. Jassim, M. Uvais, S. Mukhammad, A. Tom, A. K, C. Anandraj, T. Zaman, M. Rashid, E. Benny, N. Ronald Singh

Match 3 – Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan SC

The third I-League match on Thursday between Aizawl FC and Mohammedan SC begins at 07:30 pm (IST).

Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan SC Probable Playing XI:

Aizawl FC Possible Starting XI: A. Lalremruata, S. Lallawmawma, L. Lalthlahlovo, K. Lalmalsawma, M. Laldinsanga, R. Malsawmtluanga, A. Chetri, Lalengmawia, J. Vanlalhruaia, T. Tatra, D. Lalhlansanga

Mohammedan SC Possible Starting XI: M. Samanta, R. Pradhan, M. Mohammad, S. Rahaman, S. Shaheen, A Malsawmzuala, S. Meitei, N. Stojanovic, M. Singh, J. Singh, F. Ali

Where to watch I-league games?

The live telecast of I-League games will be available on 1Sports TV in India and one can also live-stream the matches on the Facebook page of 1Sports.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.