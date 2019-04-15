I-League Champions Chennai City FC Sign Japanese Midfielder Katsumi Yusa

Japanese midfielder Katsumi Yusa has been roped in by the current I-League champions Chennai City FC, the club announced on social media on Monday.Chennai City FC, who won the I-League 2018-19 on the final day of the competition, are just coming off a solid Super Cup 2019 campaign, that ended in disappointment of a semi-final loss to FC Goa.However, Chennai City are set to take part in the AFC Champions League Qualifiers and the AFC Cup next season, for which they are bolstering their squad.Chennai City posted a video of Yusa after announcing his signing where the Japanese said, “I am very happy to sign for Chennai City FC and I look forward to the season ahead. See you soon.”The 30-year-old Katsumi Yusa is an extremely well-known name in the Indian footballing circuit. The Japanese has earlier represented ONGC, Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and most recently NEROCA FC.Yusa knows Indian football in and out and his experience can be a real jewel for the Chennai outfit. Yusa also fulfills Chennai City’s Asian player quota for the AFC competitions.Not only is Katsumi Yusa an I-League veteran, he also played in the Indian Super League in 2016 for NorthEast United FC.The 30-year-old midfielder made a name for himself in the Indian footballing circuit with his Mohun Bagan stint, where he led the Mariners to an I-League win in 2014-15 season.He also finished runners-up with Bagan for two consecutive seasons in 2015-16 and 2016-17 before switching to East Bengal.Yusa is known for his passing, goalscoring abilities and his positional play. Yusa’s skill with the ball can be a big boost for Chennai City, who already have quality in the midfield.Yusa has scored over 50 goals in the career in Indian football and scored six for NEROCA is the season gone-by.