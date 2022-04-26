I-League: Churchill Brothers Beat Rajasthan United 2-1 for Fifth Straight Win

Churchill Brothers notched up their fifth win on the trot as they beat Rajasthan United 2-1 in an I-League Phase 2 match on Tuesday.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Towards the end of the game, Churchill were reduced to ten men but managed to cling on and walked away with all three points.

Rajasthan United started the game on the front foot. A solid start saw them enjoy more possession and move the ball around very easily, pressing Churchill Brothers into their own half.

Ten minutes in, midfielder Omar Ramos tested Shilton Paul from range. The keeper was on his toes to keep the ball away from goal. Ramos’ attempt came after Pedro Manzi’s cross was cleared right in front of the goal.

From the left flank, Abhishek Ambekar and Tarif Akhand were putting some decent crosses in but Suresh Meitei was always alert inside the Churchill box to intercept almost all the Rajasthan attacks.

Churchill finally broke the deadlock against the run of play with a goal out of nowhere.

After constant Rajasthan United pressure, Churchill swarmed forward on the counter. The ball ultimately found itself at the feet of Komron Tursunov at the edge of the box. The Tajikistani attacker curled the ball past Bhaskar Roy to give Churchill a surprise lead.

Heading into the first-half stoppage time, Churchill doubled their lead. Fernandes entered the box and crossed it towards Tursunov but Akhand got in the way and ended up deflecting the ball into his own net in the final few minutes of the first half.

Rajasthan United opened their account midway through the second half. Biswa Darjee’s venomous strike from distance was saved by Shilton Paul. However, the ball fell right in front of Pritam Singh, who buried the ball in the back of the net.

Tensions were high and frustration crept in towards the closing stages of the game as seven minutes were added on.

Quan Gomes, who had come on as a half-time substitute for Churchill Brothers, received his marching orders after two quick yellow cards as the Goan side were down to ten men in stoppage time.

Rajasthan pressed for an equaliser in the dying minutes but poor finishing let them down.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.