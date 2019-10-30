Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

I-League Club Minerva Punjab FC Renamed as Punjab Football Club

Minerva Punjab FC, I-League champions 2017-18, will now be known as Pubjab Football Club.

PTI

Updated:October 30, 2019, 11:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
I-League Club Minerva Punjab FC Renamed as Punjab Football Club
Minerva Punjab FC is now Punjab Football Club. (Photo Credit: Punjab FC)

Mohali: Former I-League champions Minerva Punjab FC has been renamed as Punjab Football Club, a statement from the club said on Wednesday.

All teams of Minerva Punjab FC will now be known as Punjab Football Club as per an agreement with Round Glass Sports Private Ltd.

Round Glass Sports has expanded their youth and grassroots football talent program by including the players of Minerva Punjab FC's U-11 to U-18 teams.

The players are already training under UEFA/AFC/AIFF certified coaches at Round Glass Sports. International medical, nutritional, educational and lifestyle facilities are being provided to all the players to help them develop their skills.

The club's director Ranjit Bajaj said, "There is a sense of positivity and excitement for the upcoming season and we are confident of putting up a good show.

"This is the best thing to have happened to football in north India, and Punjab in specific, and it will ensure an even stronger presence of football in the region.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram