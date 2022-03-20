I-League: Dipanda Dicka's Brace Helps Aizawl FC Beat Indian Arrows

Aizawl FC registered a 2-0 win against Indian Arrows in their I-League 2021-22 encounter at the Naihati stadium on Sunday, March 20, with Aser Pierrick Dipanda Dicka striking on either side of halftime to give his side the win.

Indian Arrows came into this game on the back of a hard-fought draw against a valiant Rajasthan United FC.

Meanwhile, the players of Aizawl FC were high on confidence after the late comeback victory over Sudeva Delhi FC in their previous game.

The first chance of the game fell for Sibajit Singh of Indian Arrows in the 4th minute, but he wasn’t able to convert the opportunity. The game quickly changed into a back and forth of attacking play as both sides looked for the opening goal.

The young guns of Indian Arrows created another early chance. Brijesh Giri delivered an inch-perfect cross from the left-hand side in the 11th minute, but Taison Singh headed it wide.

Advertisement

Aizawl FC slowly grew into the game and started dominating the midfield battle midway through the first half. A chance almost came Aizawl’s way in the 33rd minute as Dipanda Dicka played a gorgeous through ball towards David Zate. The attacking midfielder was over-eager in starting his run and was unfortunately offside.

Although Indian Arrows were constantly putting pressure, the first goal came against the run of play in the 42nd minute for Aizawl. Full back Vanlalnghenga played a superb cross-field ball to Dipanda Dicka and the Cameroonian striker made no mistake in putting it past the keeper to break the deadlock. The half ended with Aizawl leading 1-0.

The second half began with Aizawl attacking from the kick-off. Aizawl quickly struck again to double their lead in the 49th minute when Dipanda Dicka got on the end of a beautiful pierced through ball by Samuel Lalmuanpuia and placed the ball calmly in the bottom left corner to take his tally to two goals for the day.

Indian Arrows quickly upped the ante to get themselves back into the game. They almost scored in the 55th minute as Velanco Rodrigues’ shot from the right floated over the bar. They even tried to freshen things up with a double substitution. Suhail Ahmad Bhat and Satendra Singh Yadav were sent in for Loitongbam Taison Singh and Velanco Rodrigues in the 57th minute.

Indian Arrows played progressive attacking football, but the lack of a finishing touch became clearly visible as even after creating decent chances, the Arrows weren’t able to get on the score sheet. The game ended 2-0 in favor of Aizawl, who battled hard against a persistent Indian Arrows side.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.