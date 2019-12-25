I-League: Real Kashmir FC Host Chennai City FC in 1st Home Match Since Abrogation of Article 370

Srinagar: Real Kashmir FC will play their first home match of the I-League 2019-20 season when they host defending champions Chennai City FC at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar on Thursday, December 26. The match is scheduled for a noon kick-off at 12PM and will be broadcast LIVE on DSPORT.

The said I-League fixture is the first major sporting event in the valley since the abrogation of Article 370. Real Kashmir have played only two matches this season, both ending in draws away from home against East Bengal and Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU).

The Snow Leopards have let a one-goal advantage slip in the final thirteen minutes of both their matches, conceding an equaliser in the 77th and 78th-minute mark, respectively. Although TRAU went 2-1 up against the Snow Leopards later, Mason Robertson scored a quick equaliser to snatch a point from Imphal.

Assessing his team's last outing, Real Kashmir head coach David Robertson said, "In the second half, TRAU had a go at us and we defended well. We had a great chance when Krizo was one on one with the keeper and we could have killed the game. In football, these things happen. I am proud of my players and we could have scored more."

Mason Robertson's impressive shift in Imphal asserted the value he brings to the Kashmir squad. His two-goal-show featured a clinical finish that went in off the inside of the woodwork for his first and a textbook header that levelled the scores for his second.

On being asked about his son's performance, David Robertson added, "Mason is a valuable player. He's very versatile. We are lucky to have him at Real Kashmir. As a father, I am delighted for him plus it makes it easier to pick your son if he is doing well."

Chennai City FC, on the other hand, have made a slow start to their I-League title defence. They have notched only five points from four games, with their only victory arriving against TRAU in their season opener at Coimbatore.

With an away trip to Srinagar on the horizon, Roberto Eslava, captain of Chennai City FC said, "We have shown intensity, so the points that we have dropped, haven't been for the lack of it."

"We showed great fight against Punjab, though the scoreline may suggest otherwise. They scored a second (goal) in the dying minutes, so we had to go broke for an equaliser and they caught us off guard in stoppage time and added a third. We have shown this desire in every game, and the next game against Kashmir won't be any different."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.