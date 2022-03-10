I-League: RoundGlass Punjab FC Upbeat Ahead of Aizawl FC Fixture

RoundGlass Punjab FC are set to go up against Aizawl FC in their next match of the Hero I-League 2021-22 season on March 11 (Friday), with the fixture set to take place at Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal and kick-off scheduled for 4.30 PM.

The Club is currently placed second on the league’s points table, having earned seven points in three matches so far. In its last match, RoundGlass Punjab FC defeated Kenkre FC 4-0 as Kurtis Guthrie registered a brace along with Gurtej Singh and Robin Singh scoring a goal apiece.

Speaking to the media at the official pre-match press conference today on March 10, RoundGlass Punjab FC Head Coach Ashley Westwood said, “We are coming into this game riding on the back of a good result where we managed to score four goals and give game-time to some young players as well. With a congested campaign ahead of us, it is nice to have used quite a few players across the three matches so far. We are excited to keep moving forward, take every game as it comes, and see where we stand at the end of the season.”

Westwood shared his assessment of tomorrow’s opponents from Mizoram saying, “Aizawl FC are a team with a lot of good players. We know they will be fit and not afraid to get on the ball and play. They have a possession-based style, and we are not taking them lightly. We are expecting a tough game and need to prepare and apply ourselves correctly to get the three points.”

Robin, who scored RoundGlass Punjab FC’s fourth goal on Tuesday, said, “There are a lot of positives for us to draw from our last match and we want to take that momentum with us to the next one against Aizawl FC. Personally, I am happy that I scored a goal. However, my focus is solely on the next match and contributing to the team’s success in all ways possible.”

