I-League: Sweden Fernandes, Sergio Mendigutxia on Target as NEROCA Edge Past Kenkre FC

Sweden Fernandes and Sergio Mendigutxia Iglesias were on target for NEROCA FC as they defeated Kenkre 2-1 in the Hero I-League on Tuesday.

With the win, NEROCA moved up to fourth place in the Hero I-League standings with their fourth victory of the season. Meanwhile, it was Kenkre’s seventh defeat of the season.

NEROCA and Kenkre kick-started the first match of the day with high intensity as they looked to control the ball in the midfield early in the game. A couple of chances were created inside 10 minutes, including Dhananjoy Singh’s efforts to set the ball for Mendigutxia in the ninth minute through a cross from the left side.

NEROCA thoroughly dominated their bottom-placed opponents and looked like favourites to break the deadlock with their high pressing and tackles. They were almost awarded for their efforts as Sweden Fernandes came close to opening the scoring in the 18th minute. The ball was set up by Mendi after receiving a left side cross from Khaiminthang. However, Sweden failed to connect with the header.

Two minutes later, Khaiminthang almost found the back of the net but Tenzin Samdup denied him the goal by outstretching his foot and after that, it was just a matter of time before NEROCA scored the opening goal, through Sweden Fernandes as the winger netted an outstanding goal after beating the goalie at the near post.

Kenkre created their first chance of the match in the 42nd minute through Ranjeet Singh Pandre after NEROCA defenders fumbled but the striker was not able to put it past the goal line. Three minutes were added at the end of the first-half regulation time and it was all Kenkre needed to level the contest, courtesy of Pandre’s perfect finish in the 45th minute.

Following Mendigutxia’s goal, the game gathered pace as Kenkre players were not ready to bow down without a fight. Khaiminthang made two back-to-back attempts in the 63rd minute but his efforts went in vain as he failed in penetrating Tenzin’s wall.

Mendi looked to double his side’s league in the 68th minute but his strike went over the bar. Kenkre players upped the ante as they frustrated their opponents with their precise play.

Khaiminthang took a late attempt in the 88th minute but his shot deflected for a corner. Five minutes were added in the end but it was not enough to change the scoreline of the match.

