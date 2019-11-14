Take the pledge to vote

I-League to Be Televised on DSport For Next Three Seasons

I-League 2019-20: DSport and Instat Limited will combine to telecast I-League with an 8-camera setup.

News18 Sports

Updated:November 14, 2019, 1:38 PM IST
I-League to Be Televised on DSport For Next Three Seasons
I-League logo.

New Delhi: All India Football Federation (AIFF) has signed a three-year deal with Lex Sportel Vision Pvt. Ltd. to broadcast the I-League on DSport starting 2019-20 season. The 13th edition of I-League is scheduled to commence from November 30, 2019, featuring 11 teams and 110 matches.

Separately, AIFF have commissioned Instat Limited - an Ireland based company to produce a feed of the live audio-visual coverage for the broadcast on DSport. Instat will produce all 110 I-League games with an 8-camera setup. AIFF's agreement with Instat Limited will run for three years.

The I-League for the past two seasons was showcased on Star Sports. However, as per the request of the I-League clubs, the AIFF & FSDL (Football Sports Development Limited) negotiated the deal with the new broadcast partner providing exclusive rights for on-air and digital content. FSDL will also contribute partly to the cost of production.

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das in his statement, said, "I need to thank Lex Sportel Vision for penning a three-year deal with AIFF. It has enabled us to bank on Instat Limited's expertise in producing live telecast of I-League matches on DSport. The eight-camera set-up for all matches will surely add to enhanced viewing for the fans. I also need to thank FSDL for negotiating and facilitating the deal."

For the past two seasons, I-League matches saw a 2PM kick off because Star Sports also had broadcast rights of Indian Super League (ISL), which got the prime time slot.

However, with this season, the 7PM kick-offs are back in the I-League.

The I-League will be kickstarted by Aizawl FC and Mohun Bagan at 2PM at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium while the 7PM match on the same day will see Gokulam Kerala FC hosting NEROCA FC.

This year, I-League does not Shillong Lajong as they were relegated after finishing last the previous season while TRAU FC have been promoted from the second division.

