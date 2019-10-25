I-League to Commence on November 30, Broadcaster to be Confirmed in a Week

New Delhi: I-League 2019-20 will commence on November 30, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Friday even as the full list of fixtures was yet to be released.

AIFF is also yet to announce the broadcaster for the I-League this season and said in a statement that the same will be confirmed within a week.

Senior vice president of All India Football Federation (AIFF) Subrata Dutta and Chairman of the League Committee chaired AIFF League Committee Meeting at the AIFF Football House in New Delhi on Friday, where these decisions were taken.

Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF along with Sunando Dhar, CEO of I-League were present besides League committee members Souter Vaz, Anil Kumar and Chirag Tanna. Isac Doru, Technical Director, AIFF was also present.

Rules for the new season of I-League state that a maximum of three foreign players can be replaced by a club during the entire course of the 2019-20 season and a maximum of eight officials will be allowed to sit on the bench during a match.

The AIFF statement also mentioned that the U-22 player quota ruled will be decided after a meeting between AIFF secretariat and the I-League clubs.

The committee also reviewed submissions made by the various Second Division League 2019-20 applicants and after several deliberations, the committee has approved eleven clubs who'll undergo the Second Division League club licensing process. Those 11 clubs are: Bhawanipore FC, Mohammedan SC, Lonestar Kashmir FC, ARA FC, NGR Football Club Jammu, Kickstart FC Karnataka, FC Bengaluru United, FC Kerala, Garhwal FC, AU Rajasthan FC and Techtro FC.

Reserve teams of ATK, Jamshedpur FC, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Kerala Blasters FC, Mumbai City FC, Hyderabad FC, Punjab FC alongside a developmental team of AIFF will also participate in the Second Division League 2019-20.

The committee was also apprised of the development of Indian Women's League, Khelo India Girls Football League (U17) and Golden Baby League.

