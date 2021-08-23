I-League Transfer News: Defender Pawan Kumar Signs for Gokulam Kerala FC

Gokulam Kerala FC have signed a two-year deal with experienced defender Pawan Kumar. The 26-year-old center-back from Delhi brings in a wealth of experience as he has featured in both the Indian Super League and I-League teams. A product of the AIFF academy, Pawan has represented India under-19 side. He made his senior professional debut for the Goan side Salgaocar Football Club in the ILeague 2015-16 season.

He later moved to Churchill Brothers SC, where he represented the club in the I-League. Next season he was picked by ISL team FC Pune City and the North East United FC.

Pawan Kumar returned to ILeague with Real Kashmir FC last year. He started seven matches and had an impressive performance for the Kashmir team. The tall defender is good at aerial balls and tackles.

“It is a great opportunity to represent Gokulam Kerala FC. I have been with the club for a couple of weeks and the team is shaping up well for the upcoming tournaments," said Pawan Kumar.

“Pawan Kumar is an experienced player who can bring us more laurels. We wish him all the best for his tenure at Gokulam Kerala FC," said VC Praveen, Gokulam Kerala FC president.

