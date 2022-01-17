I-League Winners Gokulam Kerala Drawn in Group D of AFC Cup in Maiden Appearance

I-League champions Gokulam Kerala FC were on Monday drawn with Bashundhara Kings of Bangladesh and Maziya Sports & Recreation of Maldvies in their maiden AFC Cup appearance in May-June.

“It is a difficult group because both the teams are experienced and have been playing the championship for long. But we are Gokulam and our spirit is that we are not afraid of anyone," said GKFC head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese.

💥AFC CUP💥Malabarians are in the Group ‘D’ of the AFC Cup 2022 🔥 We face Bangladesh Champions Bashundhara Kings and Maldives Club Maziya along with a play-off winner in the group 🎯#GKFC #Malabarians #AFC pic.twitter.com/zoosvV6Wdx — Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) January 17, 2022

ATK Mohun Bagan, the runners-up side in the last Indian Super League season, will have an opportunity to join Gokulam Kerala in Group D if they win their preliminary and play-off matches of the AFC Cup, according to the draws held in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

We will take on the winner between Machhindra FC of Nepal and Blue Star of Sri Lanka in the AFC Cup Preliminary Round 2 on 12th April 🗓✅#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #AmraSobujMaroon #MarinersInAsia pic.twitter.com/nFDa0j8UPE— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) January 17, 2022

The group matches of AFC Cup, Asia’s second tier club competition, will be held in May and June.

The preliminary and play-off matches will be held in April.

(With inputs from PTI)

