Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

I Really Felt Like Sh*t, Couldn't Stay on the Pitch: Porto's Moussa Marega Says About Racist Abuse

Porto's Moussa Marega walked off the field after being subject to racist abuse during Portugese league match at Vitoria Guimaraes.

AFP

Updated:February 19, 2020, 3:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
I Really Felt Like Sh*t, Couldn't Stay on the Pitch: Porto's Moussa Marega Says About Racist Abuse
Moussa Marega (Photo Credit: @FCPorto)

Paris: Porto's Mali forward Moussa Marega said on Monday he 'couldn't stay on the pitch' after he suffered racist abuse in a Portugese league match at Vitoria Guimaraes at the weekend.

Marega, 28, walked off the field in disgust after being subjected to a torrent of monkey chants after scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory over his former club on Sunday.

"With all the insults I received, with the monkey chants targeted at me, I couldn't stay on the pitch," Marega told French radio station RMC.

"You can't stay like that and keep playing a match when people mock your skin colour."

In the 71st minute, Marega signalled to the bench he was leaving the pitch in protest even though teammates, Porto coach Sergio Conceicao and Vitoria players tried to get him to stay on the pitch.

"I really felt like shit, it was a huge embarrassment for me, it really effected me," Marega said.

"It started during the warm-up, but during the warm-up it was just three people.

"Three people shouting monkey chants and racist insults I think it happens to everyone in the world of football.

"When it's just three people you don't care. When it's a whole stadium, it's impossible to stay on the pitch."

Marega said he had a good relationship with Vitoria fans since leaving for Porto in June 2017.

"Every time I play against them, I applaud the supporters at the end of the match, I don't celebrate scoring, I respect them," he said.

Late on Sunday the French-born forward posted an angry message on his Instagram account.

"I just wanted to tell the idiots who go to stadiums to shout racist abuse... fuck you," he said.

"And also thank you to the referees for not defending me and for giving me a yellow card because I defended my skin colour. I hope I never find you on a pitch again. Shame on you," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram