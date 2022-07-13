CHANGE LANGUAGE
'I Really Find That a Bit Disrespectful': Wayne Rooney Hits Back at Critics After Joining DC United as Manager


'I Really Find That a Bit Disrespectful': Wayne Rooney Hits Back at Critics After Joining DC United as Manager

Reuters

Last Updated: July 13, 2022, 10:22 IST

Wayne Rooney says his time at Derby helped him develop as a coach and a manager. (AP Photo)

Wayne Rooney says his time at Derby helped him develop as a coach and a manager. (AP Photo)

Wayne Rooney, who played for DC United from 2018 to 2019, stepped down as manager of Derby County last month after a turbulent 17-month spell

Wayne Rooney said taking over as head coach of DC United was not a “backward step” after the Major League Soccer club confirmed the former Manchester United and England forward’s appointment on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old, who played for DC United from 2018 to 2019, stepped down as manager of Derby County last month after a turbulent 17-month spell that saw the English club relegated to the third tier amid financial trouble.

Interim DC United manager Chad Ashton will remain in charge until Rooney receives his work visa, with his coaching staff set to be announced later.

“I’ve seen a few articles, certainly back in England, on this being a possible backward step in my managerial career,” Rooney told reporters. “I really find that a bit disrespectful to this league.”

Rooney said his time at Derby had helped him develop as a coach and a manager.

“And to come here back to the MLS, back to DC United was an exciting challenge for me, something which I feel can develop me as a coach,” he added.

first published:July 13, 2022, 10:22 IST
last updated:July 13, 2022, 10:22 IST