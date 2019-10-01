'I Still Love Football, But...' Cristiano Ronaldo Hints at Retirement in a Year or Two

Juventus and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has dropped a hint on his career and it’s not at all good news for football lovers out there for whom CR7 is the greatest of all. Ronaldo, whose contract with Serie Aclub Juventus runs till 2022, has hinted at hanging his boots as he said he wants to focus on the world of business instead.

Speaking to Sportbible.com, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said, "I still love football. I love to entertain the fans and the people who love Cristiano. It doesn't matter the age, it's all about mentality."

The 34-year-old, who already has his own line of underwear, denim, footwear, a fragrance line, a digital agency, restaurants, gyms and hotels, said he is enjoying doing something other than football.

"The last five years I start to enjoy this process of seeing me outside of football, so who knows what will happen in the next year or two?" he said.

Ronaldo further said, "You have to be yourself all the time, but you can always pick up small details and take something from good examples, not only in football but in other sports as well - Formula 1, NBA, golf, UFC, whatever. The best athletes have a similar work ethic.”

"You have to trust in yourself. In football, I have more control. I know what I can do. In business, it's more difficult, you depend on other people, but I have a good team. It will be a challenge," he told the website.

Last week, Ronaldo had said that patience and persistence are the two characteristics that separate the professional from the amateur after he lost out to Lionel Messi for the FIFA player of the year award.

Sharing a picture of him reading a book at his home, the star striker wrote, "Patience and persistence are two characteristics that differentiate the professional from the amateur. Everything that is big today started small. You can't do everything, but do everything you can to make your dreams come true."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.