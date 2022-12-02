'I Told Messi...': Robert Lewandowski Reveals Conversation With Argentine Maestro After Tense Clash

The high-stakes Group C match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between Argentina and Poland turned out to be a thrilling affair. While Argentina needed to win this game in order to ensure their last-16 spot, Poland needed to ensure that they don’t concede too many goals and maintain a healthy goal difference.

In the high-pressure clash, Poland’s star forward Robert Lewandowski made two attempts to tackle Messi, with the second drawing the referee’s whistle.

Lewandowski’s desperate attempt came while Argentina were up 2-0 after Julian Alvarez’s spectacular goal. After his shoddy tackle, the Polish ace tried to do an in-game handshake with the former Barcelona striker.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

However, Messi didn’t look pleased and the Argentinian completely ignored Lewandowski. La Albiceleste ultimately won the match and finished on top of their group, advancing to the next stage.

Despite the defeat, Poland also managed to squeak through to the round of 16, pipping Mexico to second spot in Group C.

Messi and Lewandowski subsequently exchanged a few words and embraced each other on the pitch after the match.

Lewandowski won the 2021 FIFA Best Men’s Player award in January last year after Messi edged him to win a record-breaking seventh Ballon d’Or.

This seemingly sparked a cold war between the two talismanic strikers as the Poland marksman was the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or title that year.

Due to this contentious rivalry, fans were left wondering about what the two stars talked about at the end of their match.

Now, Lewandowski has revealed what he told the PSG forward after the match.

While speaking to Bild, the 34-year-old said, “We talked a little, and had fun. I told Messi that I played more defensively than usual - but something like that is sometimes necessary for the team."

Lewandowski also spoke about his unusual defensive role against Argentina and added, “This is very rare, yes: Me in the defensive midfield. But I knew I had to help the team."

Poland will next face France in their round of 16 match on December 4.

Lewandowski had not mustered a shot and had barely seen the ball against Argentina and he will have to be at the top of his game against the defending champions come Sunday.

Read all the Latest Sports News here