LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'I Wanted to Kill Him': Claudio Ranieri Rages at Kamara in Penalty Row

Fulham secured a 1-0 win against their Premier League relegation rivals when Aleksandar Mitrovic scored in stoppage time.

AFP

Updated:December 30, 2018, 9:18 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'I Wanted to Kill Him': Claudio Ranieri Rages at Kamara in Penalty Row
Fulham secured a 1-0 win against their Premier League relegation rivals when Aleksandar Mitrovic scored in stoppage time.
Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri admitted he felt like "killing" Aboubakar Kamara after the French striker ignored instructions and took the missed penalty that almost cost the London side victory against Huddersfield on Saturday.

Fulham secured a 1-0 win against their Premier League relegation rivals when Aleksandar Mitrovic scored in stoppage time.

Minutes earlier, however, usual penalty taker Mitrovic had seen Kamara's tame effort from the spot saved by Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl with the scores level at 0-0.

"The man who should shoot the penalty is Mitrovic, and Kamara did not respect me, the club, the team-mates, the crowd, anybody," said Ranieri.

"He take the ball and want to shoot the ball, it is unbelievable. I want to kill him."

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram