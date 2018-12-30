English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'I Wanted to Kill Him': Claudio Ranieri Rages at Kamara in Penalty Row
Fulham secured a 1-0 win against their Premier League relegation rivals when Aleksandar Mitrovic scored in stoppage time.
Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri admitted he felt like "killing" Aboubakar Kamara after the French striker ignored instructions and took the missed penalty that almost cost the London side victory against Huddersfield on Saturday.
Minutes earlier, however, usual penalty taker Mitrovic had seen Kamara's tame effort from the spot saved by Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl with the scores level at 0-0.
"The man who should shoot the penalty is Mitrovic, and Kamara did not respect me, the club, the team-mates, the crowd, anybody," said Ranieri.
"He take the ball and want to shoot the ball, it is unbelievable. I want to kill him."
