'I Was Unlucky': IM Vijayan on Not Playing Alongside Sunil Chhetri, Bhaichung Bhutia Together

IM Vijayan, Bhaichung Bhutia and Sunil Chhetri are undoubtedly some of the best forwards Indian football has seen. The plausibility of the three playing in the frontline together is exciting to every Indian football fan. IM Vijayan expressed that he missed the opportunity of playing along both Bhaichung and Chhetri.

The two players were conversing in an Instagram live when the 51-year-old said, "If I had delayed my retirement by at least one or two years, maybe I could have played alongside you. I was unlucky. That's one thing that I'm jealous of Bhaichung is that he got to play with you but I never got to play with you".

Pointing at how dangerous the Indian attack would look, Vijayan added, "Imagine what you, me and Bhutia could have done while playing together. It would have been great".

Chhetri also shared the sentiment. He posted the Instagram live on his personal account.

He wrote thanking the Keralite, "The journalist took a back seat and the fan in me took over when IM bhai joined me for #ElevenOnTen today. Such an inspirational yet humble person, that I lost track of time and questions!"

A few days ago, the Bengaluru FC skipper had announced that he will turn into a journalist on social media for a change and will ask 10 questions to friends "who are doing fantastic things across fields". The segment called 'Eleven On Ten' also featured Danish Sait and Ashwini Ponnappa in the previous episodes.