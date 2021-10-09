'I Would Rate Mohamed Salah Over Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo'

For over a decade, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have found themselves in the red-hot debate for the title of world’s best player. The two are in the final phase of their football careers but they continue to polarise opinions even today.

Former Welsh international Robbie Savage has introduced a new name into this discussion as in his opinion, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is currently better than the likes of Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar. “Mo Salah is the best player in the world right now. Would I have him over, Messi and Ronaldo? Yes. Mbappe? Yes. Neymar? Yes,” said Savage speaking to William Hill.

Robbie Savage: “Mo Salah is the best player in the world right now. Would I have him over Messi and Ronaldo? Yes. Mbappe? Yes. Neymar? Yes.” [@WilliamHill] pic.twitter.com/IleFqpArvx — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) October 8, 2021

Robbie picked the Egyptian star on current form. “For me, right now, if you are picking the team in the forward area, Mo Salah would be the first choice. So I would say, right now, Mo Salah is the best player in the world in terms of creativity, assist," Robbie added.

After his superb solo goal versus Manchester City in the Premier League, Mo Salah has garnered a lot of appreciation. There were comparisons drawn to the effort being similar to a few Messi had scored from his time in FC Barcelona.

In the ongoing Premier League season, Salah has scored six goals while Ronaldo, who made an emotional return to Manchester United, has managed three. The Portuguese star though beat the Salah to claim Premier League Player of the Month for the month of September.

Robbie Savage did say something positive about Ronaldo. He stated that Ronaldo’s move to get back into the premier league can help him overtake Messi as the best player in the world.

He further added that if the Man United talisman scores about 20 goals in the Premier League while Messi continues his indifferent form in Ligue 1, the best player debate will settle in the favour of the Portuguese attacker.

“I think this is the pivotal season where Ronaldo, for me, will be crowned the best player ever. Messi started PSG, you know, he’s had a couple of injuries and is not got off to the best starts," Savage said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.