ICE vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Iceland and Germany: Iceland will be up against European heavyweights Germany in matchday six of the ongoing FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday at the Laugardalsvollur. The German squad has been impressive with their performance so far winning four out of five games in the qualifiers. Germany are coming into this match after registering a thumping 6-0 win over Armenia in their previous game.

On the other hand, Iceland have won just one out of their opening five-game and will look to revive their campaign by winning this encounter.

In their previous game, Iceland were held for a 2-2 draw against North Macedonia. The two teams have met five times in the past with Germany emerging victorious on four occasions. The last time they met, Germany defeated Iceland 3-0.

Ahead of tonight’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter between Iceland and Germany; here are all the details about the match:

ICE vs GER Telecast

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Iceland and Germany will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

ICE vs GER Live Streaming

The match between Iceland and Germany is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App and JioTV.

ICE vs GER Match Details

The match between Iceland and Germany will be played on Thursday, September 9, at the Laugardalsvollur stadium, Reykjavík. The game between ICE vs GER will start at 12:15 am (IST).

ICE vs GER Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Timo Werner

Vice-Captain: Leroy Sane

ICE vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Jonas Hofmann, Hjortur Hermannsson, Niklas Sule

Midfielders: Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Victor Palsson, Birkir Bjarnason,

Strikers: Andri Lucas Gudjohnsen, Timo Werner

Iceland vs Germany probable XI:

Iceland Probable Starting Line-up: Runar Alex Runarsson; Brynjar Bjarnason, Hjortur Hermannsson, Ari Freyr Skulason, Birkir Saevarsson; Victor Palsson, Thorir Helgason, Birkir Bjarnason, Albert Gudmundsson, Gylfi Sigurdsson; Andri Lucas Gudjohnsen

Germany Probable Starting Line-up: Manuel Neuer; Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger, Robin Gosens, Jonas Hofmann; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Marco Reus, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry; Timo Werner

