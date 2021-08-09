Iconic Eiffel Tower Could Be Lit Up After Lionel Messi Joins French Club PSG: Reports

Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he officially bid a final goodbye to his boyhood team FC Barcelona. Media reports suggest that he was in talks with French club Paris St Germain over a possible move.

According to a French newspaper L’Equipe, Messi is expected to head across to Paris either on Sunday or Monday where he will take a medical test and then put the final deal in order with PSG. At the same time, Spanish newspaper Marca also said that PSG has already sent over its offer to Messi even as he was holding the press conference.

Immediately after Messi announced his exit from the club, several of the club stalwarts that included Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Antoine Griezmann posted a flurry of emotional social media messages. They said that the atmosphere in the Barcelona dressing room will never be the same without the presence of Lionel Messi.

Sources also add that the Eiffel Tower in Paris will be decorated with special lighting. However, the PSG officials have not made any official announcement about the same. There are speculations that the French giants will offer Messi 40 million euros annually for the next three years. The superstar was also offered the number 10 jersey by the club but he turned it down as Neymar had been donning the number for the club, according to reports.

Reports go on to add that the Brazilian footballer was ready to pass on the number 10 jersey to his dear friend, but Messi did not agree. We could see him making his debut for the club in the number 19 jersey. Arrangements have already been made to make a giant splash when Messi steps in the town. It could well be announced on the big screen.

Apart from Messi, Messi’s Argentina friend Di Maria is also at the French club.

