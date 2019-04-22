Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

If Clubs Have Weeds in Garden, You Have to Get Rid of Them: Gary Neville Slams Manchester United Players

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville held back no punches after United were defeated at Everton 4-0 in a horrid display.

Reuters

Updated:April 22, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
If Clubs Have Weeds in Garden, You Have to Get Rid of Them: Gary Neville Slams Manchester United Players
Gary Neville said some of the Manchester United players needed to be shown the door. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
London: Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville labelled his old club’s 4-0 loss to Everton on Sunday as “rancid” and suggested several players would need to be cleared out if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were to progress.

Neville, the ex-England full-back now working as a Sky Sports pundit, declined to name which players needed to be sold but gave his backing to manager Solskjaer whose remarkable start to life as United boss has quickly turned sour.

“I’m furious with the fact that he’s (Solskjaer) had to go over to apologise to the fans,” Neville said.

“I’ve often said that if clubs have got weeds in the garden, you’ve got to get rid of them. There are some Japanese knot weeds at that football club and it’s attacking the foundations of the house and needs dealing with properly.

“The fans are not going to turn on Ole. The players have their heads on the line.”

United’s loss was their fifth straight away defeat in all competitions -- their worst run of away losses since 1981.

Sixth-placed United face title contenders Manchester City on Wednesday but Neville did not sound optimistic about their chances of beating Pep Guardiola’s side.

“I watched Man City yesterday and they are a club who Manchester United are trying to get to in terms of the top of the Premier League,” said Neville.

“Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva -- all far better players than what’s in the Manchester United dressing room, (players) who work twice as hard.

“Everton ran four kilometres further in the first half. Everton. And then you watch...Liverpool, who are their biggest rivals. They die for every single inch on the pitch.

“It was embarrassing watching some of those Manchester United players out there today.

“I have full belief in Ole with what he needs to do. The club will fully support him. That performance today was rancid.”

Asked to name which players he believed were a problem, Neville said: “I don’t need to name names. They know who they are. They are in the papers every day and are on social media.

“I’ve fallen into the trap of talking about talent. Forget it if they don’t work hard enough.”

Related Stories

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram