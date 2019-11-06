Igor Stimac Announces 26-member Indian Squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers vs Afghanistan and Oman

New Delhi: Igor Stimac announced India's 26-member for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Afghanistan and Oman, as Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem received his first senior Indian football team call-up.

The FIFA Under-17 World Cup star currently plies his trade for Indian Super League side ATK even though he has not made a single appearance for the Kolkata-based franchise yet.

The other two keepers in the side are Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Amrinder Singh, who will be eyeing the former's place in the starting xi after some good performances in the ongoing ISL.

Rahul Bheke will face stiff competition from Pritam Kotal for the right-back position, with Adil Khan and Anas Edathodika being primed to retain their partnership in the middle.

Midfielders like Pronay Halder, Seiminlen Doungel, Jackichand Singh have been added to the squad following some stellar ISL performances.

Sunil Chhetri is joined in attack by Manvir Singh and Farukh Choudhary.

The likes of Kamaljit Singh (goalkeeper), Sandesh Jhingan (defender), Nikhil Poojary (midfielder), Halicharan Narzary (midfielder) and Balwant Singh (forward) are missing from the previous squad.

India to play back-to-back away games against Afghanistan and Oman on November 14 and 19 respectively.

India are fourth in Group E with two points, having lost their opening match to Oman 1-2 and then drawing against Qatar (0-0) and Bangladesh (1-1).

SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Anas Edathodika, Narender, Adil Khan, Sarthak Golui, Subhasish Bose, Mandar Rao Dessai

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Raynier Fernandes, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Pronay Halder, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Brandon Fernandes, Ashique Kuruniyan

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh, Farukh Choudhary

