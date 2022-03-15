Igor Stimac Calls Kerala Blasters' Sahal Abdul Samad One of His Favourites

Indian men’s football team head coach Igor Stimac was all praise for Kerala Blasters’ Sahal Abdul Samad in the press conference ahead of India’s friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus on March 23 and March 26, respectively. Stimac was happy with the form Sahal has displayed in the Indian Super League this season and was appreciative of Kerala Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic for the same.

In the 21 ISL matches this season, Sahal has scored six goals and made one assist. Along with better movement and being more clinical up front, Sahal has also performed his defensive duties well this season.

“If I say I have few favourites, he is one of them. He is one who people like to watch, he has creativity and good touches and finally, he has had a great season. I am thankful to Ivan for the improvement in Kerala Blasters.

“He (Sahal) is finally looking a complete and disciplined player. It’s great to see him scoring and assisting. We know his qualities but players need to perform for their clubs and he has done it this season," Stimac told the media.

Stimac also gave his reason for not picking Ishan Pandita for the squad but added that he was still very much a part of the national team setup.

“He’s not been regular in Jamshedpur. He got more gametime than prior season but others have been more regular. Also, Ishan was with us and VP Suhair has the chance to show this time. They are both fighting for the spot," Stimac said.

Roshan Singh is one of the newcomers in the squad and Stimac said his performances for Bengaluru FC this season have been encouraging.

“Roshan has been very consistent. He’s been playing without fear, playing left and right and with both feet. He is playing crosses with eyes and clearing opportunities. We are going to need those wide players. We don’t have Ashique due to injury who was one of our strengths, Roshan gives us that option."

