Igor Stimac Has Brought in a Whole Lot of Fresh Ideas: Michael Soosairaj

Indian men's football team midfielder Michael Soosairaj said new coach Igor Stimac's training and fitness regime is a fresh and demanding.

PTI

Updated:June 27, 2019, 9:00 PM IST
Igor Stimac Has Brought in a Whole Lot of Fresh Ideas: Michael Soosairaj
Michael Soosairaj has impressed over the last two seasons in the I-League and the Indian Super League. (Photo Credit: Twitter/AIFF)
Mumbai: Breaking into the Indian team on the back of consistent showings in I-League and ISL, midfielder Michael Soosairaj Thursday said new coach Igor Stimac has "brought in a lot of fresh ideas".

The Indian men's national team is currently going through a transition period, with a number of players getting their debuts under Stimac, and one such player is Soosairaj.

"The new coach has brought in a lot of fresh ideas on how to train the players and prepare them for the style that he wants us to implement on the pitch," said Soosairaj.

"It's not just the technical abilities that are tested, but physical attributes like strength and stamina are also given equal importance while assessing players."

Soosairaj has impressed over the last two seasons in the I-League and the Indian Super League.

A call-up to the national camp was followed by him getting selected for the final 23 for the King's Cup 2019 in Thailand.

The 24-year-old said coming on as a substitute in the second half was his best moment of his playing career so far.

Attaining top fitness standards is Stimac's priority. "We all need to work hard for that. We were provided individual programmes. There wasn't any room for any compromise. We have to stay fit, if we are to have a chance of making it to the team.

"And by saying staying fit, I mean attaining top international fitness standards," he continued.

"In his style of play, Stimac ensures that the whole team fights together. We defend together, and we attack together.

