Igor Stimac Pays Homage to 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Victims

New Delhi: Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac paid homage to 2008 Mumbai terror attack victims, saying those who lost their lives in the dastardly incident on this day will never be forgotten.

"We will never forget those who were taken from us 11 years ago due to the deadly attack in Mumbai," the Croatian said in a tweet with pictures of him lighting a candle in their memory.

Terror struck Mumbai on the night of November 26, 2008, when 10 Kalashnikov-wielding terrorists from Pakistan attacked India's commercial capital, striking simultaneously at five major locations, and shot dead 166 people, including many foreign nationals.

The 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists had traveled from Karachi to Mumbai on a fishing trawler they had hijacked. They killed the four crew members, throwing their bodies overboard, and slit the throat of the captain.

We will never forget those who were taken from us 1️⃣1️⃣ years ago due to the deadly attack in Mumbai. 😢 😢 May your souls rest in peace 🙏🏻#MumbaiTerrorAttack #MumbaiAttacks pic.twitter.com/9wZL1bhAhw — Igor Štimac (@stimac_igor) November 26, 2019

They docked the tug at the Mumbai waterfront near the Gateway of India monument.

The Indian team is virtually out of contention of advancing to the third round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers after losing to Oman 1-0 in Muscat on Tuesday. They played out three consecutive draws -- against Qatar, Bangladesh and Afghanistan -- after losing to Oman at home.

The team is now with three points from five matches and are at the fourth spot in the Group E table.

The 52-year-old Stimac's job was made difficult with key players -- Sandesh Jhingan, Rowllin Borges, Amarjit Singh and Pranoy Halder -- getting injured as well as the lack of quality strikers to partner Sunil Chhetri upfront.

