Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Igor Stimac Pays Homage to 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Victims

Indian football team coach Igor Stimac paid his respects to the 2008 Mumbai terror attack victims.

IANS

Updated:November 26, 2019, 4:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Igor Stimac Pays Homage to 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Victims
Igor Stimac paying his respect to 26/11 Mumbai terror victims (Photo Credit: Igor Stimac/ Twitter)

New Delhi: Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac paid homage to 2008 Mumbai terror attack victims, saying those who lost their lives in the dastardly incident on this day will never be forgotten.

"We will never forget those who were taken from us 11 years ago due to the deadly attack in Mumbai," the Croatian said in a tweet with pictures of him lighting a candle in their memory.

Terror struck Mumbai on the night of November 26, 2008, when 10 Kalashnikov-wielding terrorists from Pakistan attacked India's commercial capital, striking simultaneously at five major locations, and shot dead 166 people, including many foreign nationals.

The 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists had traveled from Karachi to Mumbai on a fishing trawler they had hijacked. They killed the four crew members, throwing their bodies overboard, and slit the throat of the captain.

They docked the tug at the Mumbai waterfront near the Gateway of India monument.

The Indian team is virtually out of contention of advancing to the third round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers after losing to Oman 1-0 in Muscat on Tuesday. They played out three consecutive draws -- against Qatar, Bangladesh and Afghanistan -- after losing to Oman at home.

The team is now with three points from five matches and are at the fourth spot in the Group E table.

The 52-year-old Stimac's job was made difficult with key players -- Sandesh Jhingan, Rowllin Borges, Amarjit Singh and Pranoy Halder -- getting injured as well as the lack of quality strikers to partner Sunil Chhetri upfront.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram