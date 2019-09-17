Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

IIM Bangalore Faculty, Students Write to PM Modi Seeking Fresh Probe in Tabrez Ansari Lynching Case

The letter, signed by 16 faculty members and, 85 students and non-teaching staff of IIM, Bangalore, expressed 'shock and dismay' over Jharkhand police's handling of the lynching case of Tabrez Ansari.

Eram Agha | News18.comEramAgha

Updated:September 17, 2019, 11:35 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
IIM Bangalore Faculty, Students Write to PM Modi Seeking Fresh Probe in Tabrez Ansari Lynching Case
Video grab of Tabrez Ansari (24) who was beaten to death in Kharsawan district of Jharkhand. (Twitter)
Loading...

New Delhi: A select group of members of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing for a fresh probe into the mob lynching case of Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand.

Last week, Jharkhand Police had scaled down charges — from murder to culpable homicide not amounting to murder — against the 11 accused in the lynching case of Ansari. The police defended its investigation on the grounds of “probe and medical report.”

Signed by 16 faculty members, and 85 students and non-teaching staff, the letter to the PM said, “We, the undersigned faculty, staff and students of IIM Bangalore express shock and dismay over how Jharkhand police has handled the lynching of Mr Tabrez Ansari.”

Appealing for a fresh probe, the letter read, “We urge you to act swiftly and decisively by directing the state government to institute a fresh probe. It is the constitutional duty of the state to protect the life and liberty of all citizens.”

One of the faculty members, Professor Trilochan Sastry of the Decision Sciences Area, IIM Bangalore, who is also the chairman of non-profit organisation named Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said, "Some of us concerned faculty members and students have written to the PM on the way the Ansari case was probed. As citizens we have a duty and right to raise our voice on things that come to our notice. It should be re-investigated.”

24-year-old Ansari was seen on national television being beaten up with rods while tied to a pole and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ over an alleged theft.

Following the incident, the Seraikela-Kharsawan district police had charged 11 of the 13 named accused in the case on July 29, dropping the stringent charge of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

All 11 of them will now face the law for lesser offence under Section 304 of IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram