Iker Casillas Suffers Heart Attack Scare But Says He Is 'Feeling Strong'
Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas suffered "acute" heart attack during training at Porto but later tweeted about his well being from the hospital.
Wishes poured in from the footballing community after the news of Iker Casillas' heart attack came out. (Photo Credit: Iker Casillas)
Casillas played 167 times for Spain and famously captained them to their first ever World Cup win in 2010.
He also won the 2008 and 2012 European Championships with the national side and his exploits earned him the nickname 'Saint Iker' as well as making him one of Spain's best known personalities.
Porto said Casillas had suffered an "acute" heart attack during training, but that he was stable in hospital and "the heart problem has been resolved".
Casillas later tweeted: "Everything under control here, it was a big scare but I'm feeling strong. Thanks a lot for all your messages and your support."
Todo controlado por aquí, un susto grande pero con las fuerzas intactas. Muchísimas gracias a todos por los mensajes y el cariño pic.twitter.com/i3TXsELUGD— Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) May 1, 2019
Born in Mostoles, Madrid, Casillas came through Real Madrid's academy and spent the bulk of his career there before joining Porto in July 2015.
His 725 matches between 1999 and 2015 but him behind only his former team mate Raul, with 741, on Real's all-time list. During that time he won five La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns.
He goalkeeper is married to the Spanish television journalist Sara Carbonero, with whom he has two children.
Madrid wished their former captain a full recovery, saying:
"Real Madrid would like to offer all our support to our beloved captain Iker Casillas. Throughout his professional career, he always overcame the hardest challenges in order to bring glory to our club ...
"He has taught us to never give up and has shown us numerous times that the best way to win is to remain as strong as possible when times are tough."
A tweet on the Spain team's official account said: "All the family at the national team and the Spanish football federation are with you Iker Casillas. Get well soon."
Toda la familia de la @SeFutbol y la @rfef está contigo, @IkerCasillas.— Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) May 1, 2019
Recupérate pronto . #FuerzaIker pic.twitter.com/ZOZbQe3ys5
May 1, 2019
Mucha fuerza @IkerCasillas Recupérate pronto amigo!— Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) May 1, 2019
Wishing you a speedy recovery, @IkerCasillas. We hope to see you back on the pitch soon pic.twitter.com/EUU6CEcBkJ— Leicester City (@LCFC) May 1, 2019
#Casillas @IkerCasillas ...hey!!! Heart-attack!!! You picked the WRONG fucking guy to try to beat! I carry your wounded heart Iker!— Ray Hudson (@RayHudson) May 2, 2019
Words of encouragement and best wishes from our captain and coach to @IkerCasillas— Valencia CF English (@valenciacf_en) May 1, 2019
Get well soon, Iker pic.twitter.com/lawdwRdjit
Good to see you doing well, @IkerCasillas. Speedy recovery wishes from everyone at Galatasaray— Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) May 1, 2019
@PSG_inside wish him a prompt recovery #IkerCasillas— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) May 1, 2019
Stay strong Iker, never give up and get well soon!— Javier Zanetti (@javierzanetti) May 1, 2019
Forza Iker, non mollare e torna presto!
Mucho ánimo Iker, a volver pronto!#casillas @IkerCasillas pic.twitter.com/OLYgSgWPyG
Cesar Azpilicueta begins by wishing his international team-mate Iker Casillas a good recovery. He says he has been told the goalkeeper is doing well and improving. #FRACHE— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 1, 2019
An unbelievable goalkeeper and a legend of the game. Get well soon @IkerCasillas— Jordan Pickford (@JPickford1) May 1, 2019
Just want to wish a healthy recovery to one of the most decorated and humble goalkeepers in the World @IkerCasillas. Get well soon my friend.— Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) May 1, 2019
Everyone at Zenit Football Club wishes you a speedy recovery, @IkerCasillas pic.twitter.com/pL9atf0yfn— FC Zenit in English (@fczenit_en) May 1, 2019
Thinking of you, @IkerCasillas - we all hope to see you back on the pitch soon ❤ https://t.co/z2KI5Z8CdB— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 1, 2019
Wishing you a speedy recovery, @IkerCasillas. Our thoughts are with you. https://t.co/KaGzxsBpPu— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 1, 2019
Every Rossonero wishes a safe and full recovery to @IkerCasillas. We can't wait to see you back on the pitch Iker!— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 1, 2019
Everyone at the Club sends their best wishes to @IkerCasillas. Get well soon. https://t.co/nesNkb6nPO— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 1, 2019
Get well soon from your favourite German club, @IkerCasillas #s04 pic.twitter.com/QUiQgoorQh— FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) May 1, 2019
Best wishes, @IkerCasillas. Wishing you a speedy recovery.— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 1, 2019
Everyone at #LFC wishes @IkerCasillas a speedy recovery. Get well soon. https://t.co/3SKtl1qgYJ— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 1, 2019
We wish Iker Casillas a speedy and successful recovery, a true competitor and sportsman pic.twitter.com/qZq9zAzH4W— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 1, 2019
Best wishes to Porto! Hope all is going well. Get well soon @IkerCasillas— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) May 1, 2019
