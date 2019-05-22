Iker Casillas' Wife Reveals She Has Ovarian Cancer 3 Weeks after His Heart Attack

Iker Casillas and family had not yet recovered from his sudden heart attack when they were hit by another devastating news. Casillas' wife and TV sports journalist Sara Carbonero is suffering from ovarian cancer.Casillas had suffered a heart attack during training at his club FC Porto three weeks ago. He soon recovered and returned home but now, another sad news is in store for him and his family.Carbonero took to social media to announce her battle with ovarian cancer, "When we hadn't yet recovered from one shock, life has surprised us again. This time it's me, that six-letter word I still struggle to write.""A few days ago during a check-up, doctors described a malignant ovarian tumour and I have been operated on. Everything has turned out okay and fortunately we caught it in time but I've still got some months left fighting while I have the corresponding treatment."I'm calm and confident everything is going to be okay. I know the road will be tough but will also have a happy ending. I have the support of my family and friend and a great medical team."She further requested for "respect and understanding" from her journalist friends in this tough period."I take advantage of this moment to ask that my journalist colleagues show the respect and understanding they have always shown me, especially in these difficult and delicate times for me and my family."A few days ago, Casillas rubbished reports of his retirement and said he would want to continue his playing career for as long as he could.Media reports had suggested that after the heart attack, Casillas would be unable to continue play and hence, he is likely to retire. However, Casillas has not taken the leap yet.