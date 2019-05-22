Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Iker Casillas' Wife Reveals She Has Ovarian Cancer 3 Weeks after His Heart Attack

Iker Casillas' wife Sara Carbonero revealed that she has been operated for an ovarian tumour.

News18 Sports

Updated:May 22, 2019, 12:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Iker Casillas' Wife Reveals She Has Ovarian Cancer 3 Weeks after His Heart Attack
Iker Casillas' wife Sara Carbonero revealed that she will now undergo corresponding treatment after getting operated. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Iker Casillas and family had not yet recovered from his sudden heart attack when they were hit by another devastating news. Casillas' wife and TV sports journalist Sara Carbonero is suffering from ovarian cancer.

Casillas had suffered a heart attack during training at his club FC Porto three weeks ago. He soon recovered and returned home but now, another sad news is in store for him and his family.

Carbonero took to social media to announce her battle with ovarian cancer, "When we hadn't yet recovered from one shock, life has surprised us again. This time it's me, that six-letter word I still struggle to write."

"A few days ago during a check-up, doctors described a malignant ovarian tumour and I have been operated on. Everything has turned out okay and fortunately we caught it in time but I've still got some months left fighting while I have the corresponding treatment.

"I'm calm and confident everything is going to be okay. I know the road will be tough but will also have a happy ending. I have the support of my family and friend and a great medical team."

She further requested for "respect and understanding" from her journalist friends in this tough period.

"I take advantage of this moment to ask that my journalist colleagues show the respect and understanding they have always shown me, especially in these difficult and delicate times for me and my family."

A few days ago, Casillas rubbished reports of his retirement and said he would want to continue his playing career for as long as he could.

Media reports had suggested that after the heart attack, Casillas would be unable to continue play and hence, he is likely to retire. However, Casillas has not taken the leap yet.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram