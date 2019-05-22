English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Iker Casillas' Wife Reveals She Has Ovarian Cancer 3 Weeks after His Heart Attack
Iker Casillas' wife Sara Carbonero revealed that she has been operated for an ovarian tumour.
Iker Casillas' wife Sara Carbonero revealed that she will now undergo corresponding treatment after getting operated. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Iker Casillas and family had not yet recovered from his sudden heart attack when they were hit by another devastating news. Casillas' wife and TV sports journalist Sara Carbonero is suffering from ovarian cancer.
Casillas had suffered a heart attack during training at his club FC Porto three weeks ago. He soon recovered and returned home but now, another sad news is in store for him and his family.
Carbonero took to social media to announce her battle with ovarian cancer, "When we hadn't yet recovered from one shock, life has surprised us again. This time it's me, that six-letter word I still struggle to write."
"A few days ago during a check-up, doctors described a malignant ovarian tumour and I have been operated on. Everything has turned out okay and fortunately we caught it in time but I've still got some months left fighting while I have the corresponding treatment.
"I'm calm and confident everything is going to be okay. I know the road will be tough but will also have a happy ending. I have the support of my family and friend and a great medical team."
She further requested for "respect and understanding" from her journalist friends in this tough period.
"I take advantage of this moment to ask that my journalist colleagues show the respect and understanding they have always shown me, especially in these difficult and delicate times for me and my family."
A few days ago, Casillas rubbished reports of his retirement and said he would want to continue his playing career for as long as he could.
Media reports had suggested that after the heart attack, Casillas would be unable to continue play and hence, he is likely to retire. However, Casillas has not taken the leap yet.
Casillas had suffered a heart attack during training at his club FC Porto three weeks ago. He soon recovered and returned home but now, another sad news is in store for him and his family.
Carbonero took to social media to announce her battle with ovarian cancer, "When we hadn't yet recovered from one shock, life has surprised us again. This time it's me, that six-letter word I still struggle to write."
"A few days ago during a check-up, doctors described a malignant ovarian tumour and I have been operated on. Everything has turned out okay and fortunately we caught it in time but I've still got some months left fighting while I have the corresponding treatment.
"I'm calm and confident everything is going to be okay. I know the road will be tough but will also have a happy ending. I have the support of my family and friend and a great medical team."
She further requested for "respect and understanding" from her journalist friends in this tough period.
"I take advantage of this moment to ask that my journalist colleagues show the respect and understanding they have always shown me, especially in these difficult and delicate times for me and my family."
A few days ago, Casillas rubbished reports of his retirement and said he would want to continue his playing career for as long as he could.
Media reports had suggested that after the heart attack, Casillas would be unable to continue play and hence, he is likely to retire. However, Casillas has not taken the leap yet.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Reacts to Hina Khan's Post, Says She is Proud of Her Achievements
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
- No Promotion, Wrong Timing: Indian Women's League Plays Out in Empty Stadium
- Why I Had to Apologise to My Friends For Calling 'Game of Thrones' Superior to 'Breaking Bad'
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results