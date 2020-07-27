'I'll Always Have You in My Heart': Hugo Boumous Announces Exit from FC Goa

Hugo Boumous announced on Monday that he is parting ways with Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa after spending two years with the Goan club.

Boumous had a brilliant ISL 2019-20 where he managed 11 goals and 10 assists and had a successful partnership with Ferran Corominas at the front.

It's almost certain that Coro is not signing a new contract with FC Goa, for which they went ahead and signed Igor Angulo and now, their association with Boumous has come to an end too.

Boumous took to Instagram to make the announcement as said it was a hard decision for him.

"Dear Goa, I would like to announce that my journey with @fcgoaofficial is over. It has been a hard decision to made. I'm Grateful to have represented the colours and the state of Goa across India.

"Thanks for all the love I received from the fans during the 2years spending with you," he wrote.

He said FC Goa's players and staff have been great to work with, adding that he would cherish the memories he takes from the stint.

He also made a special mention to the fans of the club.

"It's been an absolute pleasure working with all the staff and teammates these time. So many memories for the rest of my life and I'll always have you in my heart. Special mention to our fanbase @gaurarmy @fcgoafanclub @eastlowerarmy for ur extraordinary support. I wish the club nothing but the best for the future," Boumous added.

FC Goa have to play in the AFC Champions League this season after they finished on top of the ISL league stage last season.